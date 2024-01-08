‘Kushi’ crosses ‘Salaar’ and ‘Animal’ in TN; stands secondas non-Tamil grosser in 2023

Last year on September 1st, the Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha starrer "Kushi" hit the theaters, receiving a tremendous response from the audience. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film proved to be a blockbuster across various languages.

What stood out was the remarkable success of "Kushi" in Tamil Nadu, where the film's collections exceeded expectations. Vijay Deverakonda showcased his star power in Tamil, creating a strong connection with the audience. The film, known for its clean love and family entertainment, became the highest-grossing non-Tamil movie in Tamil Nadu.

With an impressive box office collection of over 12 crore rupees, "Kushi" secured the second position among non-Tamil grossers in Tamil Nadu. Only surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and director Atlee's collaboration "Jawan," "Kushi" claimed its place ahead of other notable films like Prabhas' "Salaar" and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal."

The success of "Kushi" further solidifies Vijay Devarakonda's popularity in Tamil Nadu, establishing him as the adopted son of the state. The film's triumph adds to Vijay Devarakonda's repertoire of successful ventures and solidifies his pan-Indian appeal.









