Live
- What India Eats to Lead a Heart-Healthy Life: Food Trends in 2023
- G20 summit: Macron to arrive on Sep 9 on 2-day visit
- Asian Games: First batch of Indian athletes leaves for Hangzhou
- Asia Cup: All Indian batters have to come together to play amazing cricket and lift the Cup, says Harbhajan
- Asia Cup: If Chahal was playing in any other team, he would always be in the playing eleven, says Harbhajan
- ‘Kushi’ in OTT: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is making debut in OTTs
- ‘Rudram Kota’ to hit theatres on September 22
- ‘Swayambhu’ update: Nikhil flies off to Vietnam for gruelling training
- Career in music production, sound engineering
- Following the success of the pilot season, Nikon India announces the second season of ‘Unlock Your Passion’
Just In
‘Kushi’ in OTT: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is making debut in OTTs
“Kushi” is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s latest release which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film received tremendous response in theatres.
“Kushi” is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s latest release which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film received tremendous response in theatres. The chemistry between the lead pair and great music by Hesham Abdul Wahab made the movie a repeat watcher. Mythri Movie Makers produced it.
On the other hand, we have already reported that the film’s OTT rights of the film have been grabbed by Netflix. Now, the latest news is that the film will premiere on Netflix on the 6thof October. An official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.The news is that the makers pocketed a big amount with the OTT rights of this film. “Kushi” did great in its first weekend but the collections dropped due to the heavy rains in Telangana. The release and success of “Jawan” and “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” also may be the reason of the film’s early debut into OTTs.
Vijay Deverakonda is super thrilled with the success and also donated one crore to 100 needy families. This gesture of his was loved by one and all but also marred by controversy.