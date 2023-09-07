‘Kushi’ in OTT: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is making debut in OTTs

“Kushi” is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s latest release which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film received tremendous response in theatres. The chemistry between the lead pair and great music by Hesham Abdul Wahab made the movie a repeat watcher. Mythri Movie Makers produced it.

On the other hand, we have already reported that the film’s OTT rights of the film have been grabbed by Netflix. Now, the latest news is that the film will premiere on Netflix on the 6thof October. An official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.The news is that the makers pocketed a big amount with the OTT rights of this film. “Kushi” did great in its first weekend but the collections dropped due to the heavy rains in Telangana. The release and success of “Jawan” and “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” also may be the reason of the film’s early debut into OTTs.

Vijay Deverakonda is super thrilled with the success and also donated one crore to 100 needy families. This gesture of his was loved by one and all but also marred by controversy.