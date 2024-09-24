Laapataa Ladies Lady, Chhaya Kadam, Comments on Oscar Entry

Chhaya Kadam, who played Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies, has shared her excitement about the film being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. However, she also expressed disappointment that her other film, All We Imagine As Light, didn’t secure an entry, despite its success at Cannes, where it won the Grand Prix in 2024.

In a conversation with India Today Digital, Kadam stated, “I am very happy and proud that Laapataa Ladies has been chosen for the Oscars. But I’m also a little sad that All We Imagine As Light didn’t make it. I would have loved to see both films at the Oscars."

Kadam revealed she is currently in Paris for the premiere of All We Imagine As Light. She also congratulated Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao after hearing the news of the film’s Oscar selection, saying, “Kiran was confident we’re heading to the Oscars this time.”



Laapataa Ladies beat other contenders like Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal, Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, and Aattam, among others.

