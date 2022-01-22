Lata Mangeshkar's Doctors Urge Fans To Stop Spreading Speculations Stating That 'Didi Is Under Treatment

It is all known that ace singer Lata Mangeshkar is attacked with deadly Covid-19. She was immediately hospitalised for better treatment. Presently she is in ICU and is slowly recovering. But there are many rumours doing rounds on her health. Thus, the doctors who are treating her requested to stop spreading the speculations and stated that she is slowly recovering.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU from the day she was tested positive for Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia and is receiving treatment for it also. Her sister Asha Bhosle earlier informed that no family member also didn't meet Lata ji as she is in Covid-19 ward.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/U5PkbWGp3T — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Hope Lata ji recovers fast and comes home soon! Till then her spokesperson and doctors urged to stop spreading rumours.