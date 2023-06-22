Live
- Amit Shah assured help regarding rice supply Siddiramaiah
- Search for missing tourist sub enters critical stage
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023
- This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!
- Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023
- Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholiprema’ all set to re-release on this day!
- Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus
- Chhetri's hat-trick helps India rout Pakistan 4-0
Lawrence’ ‘Chandramukhi 2’ wraps up shooting
Highlights
The upcoming sequel to the superhit Tamil movie “Chandramukhi” has made headlines once again. Titled “Chandramukhi 2,” the film features Raghava...
The upcoming sequel to the superhit Tamil movie “Chandramukhi” has made headlines once again. Titled “Chandramukhi 2,” the film features Raghava Lawrence as the protagonist and Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The latest update is that the movie has completed its entire shoot, as announced by the team on their social media platforms. Post-production work is expected to begin soon.
Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lekshmi Menon, and others in significant roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, and it is being produced by Lyca Productions on a massive scale. The film is likely to release in theaters on September 15, 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS