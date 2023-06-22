  • Menu
Lawrence’ ‘Chandramukhi 2’ wraps up shooting

The upcoming sequel to the superhit Tamil movie “Chandramukhi” has made headlines once again. Titled “Chandramukhi 2,” the film features Raghava Lawrence as the protagonist and Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The latest update is that the movie has completed its entire shoot, as announced by the team on their social media platforms. Post-production work is expected to begin soon.

Directed by P Vasu, the film also stars Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lekshmi Menon, and others in significant roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, and it is being produced by Lyca Productions on a massive scale. The film is likely to release in theaters on September 15, 2023.

