Learning the arts a must for self-expression and satisfaction: Shibani Kashyap

New Delhi: 'Sajna Aa Bhi Ja' and 'Zinda Hoon Main' singer Shibani Kashyap says that it's imperative to learn at least one form of performing art, while growing up or whenever. "It's not a matter of age, but you must learn something so it can give you self-expression as an individual, as a human being," she told IANSlife in an interview.

"Everyone has an artiste inside them, which must come out, that gives a perfect balance to one's holistic way of being. It's very empowering and enriching to learn a performing art for your own satisfaction and self-expression," the Bollywood singer said.

Kashyap is all set to judge music competition 'Band-It', organised by Furtados School of Music, for students between the age group of 10-15 years. The singer will be offering her expertise to guide young musicians from across the country. The online competition will give young artists a chance to showcase their talent and connect with other artistes. This year, the participants will perform under categories like solo and bands.

"During this lockdown period everything is going digital and people are getting the time to showcase their talent. This is the best time for artistes to showcase and polish their skills. I'm really looking forward to seeing great talent amongst the young musicians of our country," Kashyap said.

"My experience of the younger lot has been amazing, I was jury on 'SaRe Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs', and I was astounded by the talent and focus that children have today. Even when I was judging a UAE-based music reality show, there were some kids who were better than even the elder contestants. Kids today are really driven, they are very focussed and have tremendous potential. It's impressive how younger talent is emerging."

About the competition, she says it's a fantastic idea to have a virtual singing contest like this. "At a time when everyone is getting a lot of time to be with themselves and hone their skills, this is the time for youngsters to really reinvent, rediscover and polish their talent even more. I'm sure what I will get to witness, will be amazing, because this is the time they can focus on their art."

Asked about her own initial days of learning music, the 41-year-old shared: "I am still learning music. Learning is something which is endless and when I started learning, I was put on a very strict routine by my mom and my music teacher. I had to had to learn my scales, do my vocal exercises else I would really get reprimanded. It's really important to be disciplined. My early years of learning and training have been very very strict." Adding that she comes from an army background, she iterates the importance of discipline in learning."Discipline is the key word to learning," she signed off.