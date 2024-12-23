Legendary film-maker Shyam Benegal is no more

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 90. He died at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with a kidney ailment. His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed the news, stating that he passed away at 6:38 pm.

Shyam Benegal, widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema, was a trailblazer in the realm of parallel cinema, a movement that sought to offer an alternative to mainstream commercial cinema. He was known for his bold storytelling and exploration of social issues, and his contributions to the industry have left an indelible mark on Indian film history.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Benegal won numerous accolades, including 18 National Film Awards and a Nandi Award. His most significant honor came in 2005, when he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest recognition in cinema. Earlier in his career, he was also conferred with the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991, in recognition of his immense contributions to the arts.

Benegal’s directorial debut, Ankur (1973), set the tone for his career, exploring themes of economic and sexual exploitation in rural India. The film marked the debut of actors Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag and won multiple National Film Awards, including Second Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Shabana Azmi.

A true visionary of Indian cinema, Benegal’s legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. His work remains a cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, which continues to influence the narrative of modern filmmaking in India.

Shyam Benegal: A true inspiration for aspiring film-makers