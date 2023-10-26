Leo Movie OTT Release Date and Platform Confirmed

LEO, the highly anticipated action-packed entertainer of 2023, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, made its worldwide theatrical debut on October 19th. This much-hyped film was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages, receiving an overwhelming response and grossing nearly Rs 500 Crore globally. Impressively, it became Vijay's third film to cross the Rs 300 Crore mark in a short span.

Early reviews of this action-thriller praised its first half, while acknowledging some weaknesses, particularly in the second half with extended action sequences and a less compelling flashback. Nevertheless, the cinematic experience offered by Lokesh Kanagaraj's films is unrivaled. A notable reunion in this film was that of Kollywood's beloved on-screen pair, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, after a 14-year hiatus.

In the Telugu market, Leo achieved break-even in just four days after its theatrical release, despite mixed reactions and competition. Despite varying responses from fans and critics, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo continues to perform strongly at the global box office in both Tamil and Telugu. In its first week, the film grossed approximately Rs 506.4 Crore, making it the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 500 Crore milestone in worldwide gross. On the eighth day, it is estimated to earn around Rs 276.24 Crore from the Tamil and Telugu versions combined across India.

The digital streaming rights for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo have been acquired by Netflix India for a substantial sum. The film will only make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run, likely around five weeks after its release. Netflix has officially announced that Leo will be available for streaming starting on November 21, 2023