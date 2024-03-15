Live
LFW x FDCI: Kriti reveals why she just had the most 'stress-free' ramp walk
Kriti Sanon, who started her career as a model, said on Friday that she had the most "stress-free" walk at the LFW x FDCI because she got to walk in sneakers.
Sanon was the showstopper at a sportwear brand's fashion event on Day 3 and made head turn as she strutted flawlessly.
"First, it feels amazing to walk the ramp in sneakers and not heels," she said. "This is the most stress-free walk I have had on a ramp but other than that I feel amazing. It is such a wonderful collection and I love it."
The collection comprised of joggers, bomber jackets and crop tops that blended retro fashion in vibrant colours.
Sanon expressed her love for athleisure. She said: "I am personally a lover of athletisure and when it comes with a twist, then it becomes street wear and cool. It is very much my vibe."
She added: "It was amazing to walk in this dress because it fits me like a glove and I felt like if I should suck my stomach in."
Before her debut in 2014 with the TIger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti', Kriti was a model, so returning on the runway was like a homecoming for her.
"I have been a model here. It's always nostalgic to be here. It feels nostalgic to meet my friends whom I worked with when I was a model. It is nostalgic, and fun," she said.
On the work front, Sanon will be seen on 'The Crew', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.