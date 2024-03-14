LFW x FDCI: Neha, Konkona join Chola designer for tea party on runway

Mumbai: Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma joined designer Sohaya Mishra for a tea party while showcasing her latest collection in collaboration with Tea Culture of The World on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Konkana opened the show that featured structured silhouettes such as jumpsuits, anti-fit dresses and pantsuits.

An array of shades, from black and grey to salmon, mauve, pink, olive and olive green, livened the colour palette of the collection made from linen, cotton, denim and ikkat.

Though it was a tea party, keeping in mind the collaboration, the music picked for the models to walk on was carefully curated.

Jazz numbers such as 'Cinnamon Girl', 'Upside Down', 'I Want to Make Love to You' and 'All That Jazz' played as models and the Bollywood personalities sashayed down the runway.

Neha was chosen to close the show for Chola. Before she made her way, though, she was joined by her friends Konkona and the designer for a mock tea party on the runway.

Talking about her collection, the Chola designer said: "The whole thing was about the culture of tea. When women sit around and talk to each other, it is almost like therapy, where you give the power and opportunity to make each other unapologetic."

Mishra said Neha and Konkona, both of whom are known in the industry for their strong personalities, "made the show".

Konkona said she feels good wearing the label Chola. She revealed that it is one label that she owns some pieces of. She called it "unconventional".

Neha added that her relationship with the designer goes back by more than 15 years and shared that the first piece Mishra designed for her is with her even today.

"Anything she puts together, there is a lot of clarity and is aesthetic. She's not out there to prove anything to anyone and I feel like her craft talks. She never gets one stitch or one button wrong," Neha said.