Life Of 3: This Telugu Movie Gets Selected In 7 Film Festivals…

The Telugu movie Life Of 3 is getting recognised all over the world as it already got selected in 7 film festivals and also turned into the finalist of the Kolkata Cult International Film Festival. This movie has been well received in Pinewood Studios, England, Nittina Malaysia, and other International festivals.

Life Of 3 movie is directed by Shashi Preetam and is produced by Aishwarya Krishna Priya and Dushyanth Reddy. It stars Snehal Kamath, Santosh Anantharaman, and Chinni Krishna in the lead roles while Vaishali, Soujanya Varma, Lohith Kumar, CVL Narasimha Rao and Vaibhav Surya are roped in to play prominent roles.

Speaking about the movie earlier director Sashi said, "We started the film in January of last year, when I had a heart attack, I almost tasted death. I learned a lot from it. experience, which taught me to never give up until the last. We must fight forever. As long as the fighting spirit is intact, life is going to be a sport.

'Life Of 3' owes its inspiration to this philosophy. A lot of newcomers played in my film. I also introduce new singers. Introducing new talent makes me very happy. I thank my daughter Aishwarya and her travel companion Dushyanth Reddy for being good producers. My close friends Lohith, Chinni Krishna and Vaibhav knew what kind of story I was writing and expressed their willingness to be a part of the film."