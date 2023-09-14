Live K-pop concert organised at Sharda University

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, Sharda University, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, organized a K-pop concert. Since there are students studying at Sharda University from 95 different nations, it was the first option due to its diversity. The concert was a huge hit with the district's CEOs and senior executives, who represented about 25 South Korean businesses. The program was inaugurated by YK Gupta, Pro Chancellor, Sharda University; Dr. Sibaram Khara,Vice Chancellor, Sharda University; Parmanand, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sharda University and other dignitaries were also present.



During the program, famous South Korean K-pop artist Park Min-jun, also known as Aroora and DJ Friday, won the hearts of the audience with his K-pop version of Indian songs like Jimmy Jimmy , Ye shyam mastani and many more. Artist Park Min-jun has millions of followers on social media platforms. The students in attendance were enthralled by Aroora and Friday's live performance, which inspired them to dance.

Sharing his views, YK Gupta, Pro Chancellor, Sharda University said “ The goal of this programme is to foster cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between South Korea and India. It offers a chance to overcome cultural differences and appreciate how music is a universal language that cuts across boundaries and unites people”.

Tourism and Cultural Minister of UP Government Jaiveer Singh in his video message congratulated the management of Sharda University for this program. He said that under the cultural exchange program, artists from UP are in Korea and Korean artists are showing a glimpse of their culture and giving performances in UP.