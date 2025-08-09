Lokesh Kanagaraj shares heartfelt tributes as ‘Coolie’ nears release

Tamil cinema’s blockbuster maker Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking a rare pause from the frenzy of filmmaking to spotlight the people behind his upcoming epic Coolie. In an emotional social media post, the director shared a photo with action choreographers Anbariv, calling them his “pillars” and expressing lifelong gratitude. “They’ve always wished to see me where I am right now… excited to see you step up as Directors! Love you forever and ever, Masters/Annas,” he wrote.

The acknowledgment comes as Anbariv—famed for their high-octane stunt work in Vikram, Kaithi, and Master—transition into directing. In Tamil cinema, stunt masters rarely make the leap to helming films, making Lokesh’s public endorsement both a gesture of friendship and an industry milestone.

In another tribute, Lokesh praised his Coolie cinematographer, National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, noting that since their first collaboration, he has “not only captured my journey through the lens but also been a part of building it.” Girish, known for turning chaos into visual poetry in Jallikkattu, is expected to bring a gritty yet polished aesthetic to Coolie.

Slated for release on August 14, 2025, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st lead role and reportedly commands a ₹150 crore fee for the superstar. The film’s Independence Day weekend debut positions it as both a commercial juggernaut and a cultural event.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses, possibly from Chennai’s bustling port-side sets, suggest a socially charged narrative centered on a man’s fight against a corrupt syndicate—rumored to parallel real-world labor exploitation in South Asian ports.

With gratitude posts, crew camaraderie, and hints of political undercurrents, Lokesh Kanagaraj isn’t just hyping Coolie—he’s celebrating the family of collaborators helping him craft what could be his most impactful work yet.