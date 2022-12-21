London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2023 Nominations: RRR Makes Its Place In 2 Categories

Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR is soaring high in the sky… Already it got nominated in the prestigious Golden Globes and bagged a couple of awards on the International side. It is also known that the makers submitted the movie to Oscars 2023 nominations in total 13 categories. Off late, the movie also got listed in the London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2023 nominations and that too in 2 categories. The makers shared this good news via social media and shared their happiness with netizens…



Elated to share that #RRR is soaring high in the sky 🤩#RRRmovie bagged 2 nominations at the @LondonCritics' Circle Awards for - Best Foreign-Language Film of the Year - Technical Achievement Award (stunts) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/FbV9VRKabJ — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 21, 2022

This is the list of 'Best Foreign Language Film Of The Year' nominations...

Film Of The Year



• Aftersun

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Decision to Leave

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Living

• Saint Omer

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-Language Film Of The Year



• Decision to Leave

• EO

• The Quiet Girl

• RRR

• Saint Omer

Documentary Of The Year All That Breathes



• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• Fire of Love

• Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

• Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award:



• British/Irish Film Of The Year

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Living

• The Quiet Girl

• The Wonder

Director Of The Year



• Todd Field – Tár

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

• Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Screenwriter Of The Year



• Todd Field – Tár

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

• Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Actress Of The Year



• Cate Blanchett – Tár

• Ana de Armas – Blonde

• Vicky Krieps – Corsage

• Florence Pugh – The Wonder

• Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor Of The Year



• Austin Butler – Elvis

• Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser – The Whale

• Paul Mescal – Aftersun

• Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress Of The Year



• Hong Chau – The Whale

• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

• Nina Hoss – Tár

• Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Supporting Actor Of The Year



• Tom Burke – The Wonder

• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish Actress Of The Year (for body of work)



• Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

• Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

• Florence Pugh – Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder

• Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

• Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish Actor Of The Year (for body of work)



• Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

• Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

• Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

• Paul Mescal – Aftersun

• Bill Nighy – Living

The Philip French Award:



• Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

• Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

• Frances O'Connor – Emily

• Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

• Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Young British/Irish Performer



• Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

• Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

• Frankie Corio – Aftersun

• Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

• Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

British/Irish Short Film Of The Year



• A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie

• Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O'Reilly

• Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany

• A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami

• Scale – dir Joseph Pierce

Technical Achievement Award



• Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

• Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

• Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

• Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

• Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

• RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

• Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

• The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya. It had Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the prominent roles!

