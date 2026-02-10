Love stories set for a big contest at BO this Valentine’s week

Tollywood began 2026 on a massive high, with the Sankranti season delivering strong profits for trade circles. Four out of the five festival releases emerged as clean hits, making it one of the most successful festive windows in recent times. Chiranjeevi’s MSG led the charge by smashing multiple box-office records, while the other releases also posted impressive numbers despite intense competition.

However, the momentum failed to continue after the festival. The post-Sankranti phase has so far remained largely dull, with recent releases struggling to make any meaningful impact at the ticket counters. Even with multiple films hitting theatres last Friday, trade analysts have expressed disappointment over the muted audience response and weak footfalls.

Now, hopes are firmly pinned on the Valentine’s Day weekend, which is shaping up to be a crucial period for the industry. The weekend will witness a three-way clash between notable films that have been steadily building positive buzz through aggressive and effective promotional campaigns.

Vishwak Sen’s Funky appears to have a clear early advantage. The fun-filled romantic entertainer has generated strong anticipation following its rib-tickling trailer, which connected well with audiences due to its witty humour and sharp dialogues. Director K.V. Anudeep’s signature comedy style is expected to be the film’s biggest strength.

Another promising release is Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly, a youthful drama centered on live-in relationships. Despite receiving an ‘A’ certificate, the film has caught the attention of young audiences, thanks to its contemporary theme and the fresh on-screen pairing of Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi.

Adding to the competition is veteran actor Arjun Sarja’s Seetha Payanam, a feel-good film that marks his return to direction and introduces his daughter Aishwarya Sarja in the lead. With a compelling trailer and strong supporting cast including Prakash Raj and Sathyaraj, the film has generated healthy pre-release buzz.

With three contrasting genres colliding, the Valentine’s Day weekend is expected to play a decisive role in reviving Tollywood’s box-office momentum.



