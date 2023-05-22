LS Productions to bankroll Manoj’s next

Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, who is known for his different films, has been picking some interesting projects lately. He is ensuring that every character he plays and every movie he does will offer a new experience to his fans and movie buffs. Manoj’s new film, “What The Fish,” is currently in the production stage.



Meanwhile, another new film of Manoj has been announced officially today, marking the actor’s birthday. This will be Production No 3 from LS Production. Mamata is presenting the movie. M Srinivasulu, D Venugopal, M Mamatha, and Mulapudi Rajeshwari will together bankroll the film prestigiously in a grand manner.

This high-budget flick is written and directed by Bhaskar Bantupalli. A talented crew will be handling different crafts of the film.