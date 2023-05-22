Live
- Narrow range trading likely as highest Call, Put bases at 18,200 strike
- Top-6 firms mcap falls by Rs 70,486.95 cr
- Markets remain range-bound
- Kiran Rijiju gone; but collegium ghost still haunts!
- 13th Prime Minister of India
- Rangareddy: Water Board’s billing goof-up raises hackles of residents
- Hyderabad: Begin works of LB Nagar TIMS from May 26 says Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy
- Hyderabad: Central subsidies to farmers better than K Chandrashekar Rao Rythu Bandhu says G Kishan Reddy
- Chittoor: Peddireddi felicitates 1444 volunteers in Punganur
- Tirupati: SV Zoo park takes steps to keep inmates cool
LS Productions to bankroll Manoj’s next
Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, who is known for his different films, has been picking some interesting projects lately. He is ensuring that every...
Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, who is known for his different films, has been picking some interesting projects lately. He is ensuring that every character he plays and every movie he does will offer a new experience to his fans and movie buffs. Manoj’s new film, “What The Fish,” is currently in the production stage.
Meanwhile, another new film of Manoj has been announced officially today, marking the actor’s birthday. This will be Production No 3 from LS Production. Mamata is presenting the movie. M Srinivasulu, D Venugopal, M Mamatha, and Mulapudi Rajeshwari will together bankroll the film prestigiously in a grand manner.
This high-budget flick is written and directed by Bhaskar Bantupalli. A talented crew will be handling different crafts of the film.