‘Lucky Baskhar’ to bring a fresh genre to Indian Cinema this Diwali: Director Venky Atluri

Dulquer Salmaan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar, a unique tale about an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man. Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is gearing up for a Diwali release on October 31st, 2024.

At a recent media interaction, director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi shared details about the film’s promotional plans and storyline. The much-awaited theatrical trailer is scheduled to be unveiled on October 21st, followed by a grand pre-release event in Telugu states on October 26th or 27th. Premieres are set for October 30th, adding to the excitement building around the release.

Atluri revealed that Lucky Baskhar draws inspiration from Hollywood’s Wolf of Wall Street in terms of genre, though no scenes were directly taken. The director emphasized that this film explores a fresh and unexplored genre for Indian cinema, blending elements of drama, entertainment, and the complexities of India’s banking system in the late 80s and early 90s.

On casting Dulquer Salmaan, Atluri noted the actor’s ability to portray a relatable middle-class character with a believable charm. He praised Dulquer’s performance, stating that his portrayal of Baskhar will resonate with audiences long after the film ends. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead.

With lavish production design by Banglan and stunning cinematography by Nimish Ravi, Lucky Baskhar promises to deliver a visually compelling experience. The film's music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has already gained popularity, further adding to the film's anticipation.

Lucky Baskhar will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers are confident that the film will offer a refreshing commercial experience to audiences across India.



