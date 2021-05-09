Lyricist Amitabh S Verma on directing web series ‘Teen Do Paanch’

Lyricist Amitabh S Verma, who has also directed short films as "Hotel Park Street" and "Bhor", has helmed his first series "Teen Do Paanch", starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag.

The series tells a couple's story, about how their life changes after they adopt three kids.

"I have always liked slice-of-life films that are in the real space and relatable.

We have tried to make the series as real as possible. This is a story my wife Shruti Anindita Vermaa, who is a known television producer and director, had written.

We adapted that into a series and added a lot of elements. All these elements in the series have been taken from real life and I am sure many people are going to relate to it. Adoption is a serious theme but we have treated it in a light manner so that it doesn't become too heavy for the viewers," says Verma.

He says working with Shreyas Talpade was a treat. "Working with Shreyas Talpade is a dream come true. I have always been a fan of his. He is not only a brilliant actor but also a great human being and now a friend for life. His humility is exemplary.

Many a time, we had to shoot for more than 12 hours at a stretch because we had to finish the shoot within 25 days, but he never ever complained. He was always ready with his costume and makeup and always on time.

I don't think we have many actors who are as professional as him. It was a great experience working with him and I would love to work with him again," he says.

Verma has a lot of work in the pipeline. "I am writing a feature film that will be shot in July if everything is okay. My wife is going to direct a feature film.

Right now, I am also writing her film. A lot of documentaries and a superb travel series are in the pipeline. I am also casting for my next feature film. It is a comedy that I am sure will be loved by people," he declares.