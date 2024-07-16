‘Maa Oori Jatharalo’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’is a lilting folk melody

The makers of 'Bachhala Malli,' a unique mass and action entertainer starring Allari Naresh, have announced a worldwide release in September. Following the first look and Naresh’s birthday special glimpse, which generated significant interest, the musical journey for the film has officially begun. The first single, 'Maa Oori Jatharalo,' is now out.

Renowned composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, famous for 'Sita Ramam,' has crafted a song that blends folk and funk. The melody, beautifully sung by 'Hanu-Man' composer Gowra Hari and Sindhuri Vishal, captures the essence of the film.

Lyricist Sreemani’s words highlight the deep bond between Allari Naresh and AmrithaAiyer's characters, with lyrics depicting their love and contentment. The accompanying visuals showcase their chemistry, adding to the song’s appeal.

Directed by Subbu Mangadevi of 'Solo Brathuke So Better' fame and produced by RazeshDanda and Balaji Gutta under Hasya Movies, known for hits like 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona,' 'BachhalaMalli' promises to be a treat for audiences. The film also features Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha in key roles.

With cinematography by Richard M. Nathan ('Maanaadu,' 'Rangam,' 'Matti Kusthi'), editing by Chota K. Prasad, and production design by Brahma Kadali, the technical team is top-notch. Subbu has penned the story and dialogues, with Vipparthi Madhu and Viswanetra contributing to the screenplay.'Bachhala Malli' is all set to hit theaters this September, promising a blend of action, emotion, and musical delight.