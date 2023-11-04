Maa Oori Polimera 2: Huge Box Office Collections On Day One

Promoting a film and capturing the audience’s attention in today’s competitive landscape is no easy feat. However, the team behind Maa Oori Polimera 2 mastered this challenge through effective marketing strategies. Building on the success of the first installment on Hotstar, their innovative approach expanded the reach of Polimera 1, even captivating viewers who hadn’t seen the initial film.

The anticipation for the second part was palpable, and the movie industry was taken aback when Maa Oori Polimera 2 surpassed all expectations, grossing over 3 crores worldwide. This achievement is remarkable for a film without any big-name stars. The film’s buzz suggests it will continue its impressive run, promising substantial earnings in the days to come.

Produced by Shree Krishna Creations and presented by Gowr Ghana Babu, the movie is helmed by the talented director, Dr. Anil Vishwanath. The stellar cast includes Satyam Rajesh, Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, Baladitya, Sahitya Dasari, and Ravi Varma, all portraying pivotal roles.

For captivating cinema experiences, stay tuned for more updates on Maa Oori Polimera 2. Witness the magic unfold on screen, as this movie continues to capture hearts and make waves at the box office.