‘Maatr̥u’ to make theatrical debut on Aug 8

The much-anticipated scientific thriller Maatr̥u, starring actor Sriram in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on August 8. Directed by John Jakki, the film also features Sugi Vijay and Rupali Bhushan as the lead pair, alongside an ensemble cast that includes seasoned actors Ali, Aamani, Ravi Kale, Prithvi Raj, Devi Prasad, and Nandini Rai in pivotal roles.

Produced by Boorle Shiva Prasad under the Sri Padmini Cinemas banner, Maatr̥u has completed all production formalities and is being geared up for a wide theatrical release. The film promises to offer a unique cinematic experience rooted in science fiction, a genre rarely explored in mainstream Telugu cinema.

Adding to the excitement is the music by Shekar Chandra, which has already received a positive response from audiences. The songs, released through Aditya Music, are emerging as a key highlight of the film.

Sharing details about the release, producer B. Shiva Prasad said, “We are excited to bring Maatr̥u to audiences this August 8. It’s a one-of-a-kind scientific thriller, and the response to the promos and songs has been fantastic. We’re planning a grand release and hope audiences enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”