Macho Star Gopichand looks stylish in birthday poster of ‘Viswam’

To mark Macho Star Gopichand's birthday, the makers of his latest film "Viswam" have unveiled a special poster. The poster features Gopichand in a stylish new look, dressed in trendy attire with shades and a cap, riding a sports bike through a deserted area, showcasing his ultra-modern makeover with a light beard.

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, known for presenting his heroes in their most stylish avatars, "Viswam" promises to be a high-voltage action entertainer. Gopichand’s new look has already generated excitement among fans, especially after the first strike video released on Eid received a thumping response.

The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios, with Donepudi Chakrapani presenting the movie. KV Guhan is handling the cinematography, ensuring the film’s visual appeal, while Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music. The screenplay is written by Gopi Mohan, a frequent collaborator of Sreenu Vaitla, promising a compelling narrative.

The technical crew includes Amar Reddy Kudumula as the editor and Kiran Manne as the art director. Details about the film’s heroine and other cast members are expected to be announced soon.

Currently, the shooting of "Viswam" is underway in Hyderabad, with the team working diligently to bring this action-packed entertainer to life. Fans eagerly await more updates as Gopichand’s latest venture continues to shape up, promising a mass feast of style and action.