Madharasi Box Office Collection: ₹63 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days | Strong Opening Weekend
Madharasi collected ₹36.40 Cr net in India and ₹63 Cr worldwide in its first 3 days. Tamil Nadu leads the performance with ₹33.75 Cr. Check full box office report.
Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi is experiencing an impressive run. It raked in ₹36.40 Cr net in India and ₹63 Cr worldwide during its opening weekend.
India Net Collection
Madharasi collected ₹36.40 Cr net in India within its first three days.
Day 1: ₹13.65 Cr
Day 2: ₹12.10 Cr
Day 3: ₹10.65 Cr
Worldwide Gross
The film registered ₹42.75 Cr gross in India and ₹20.25 Cr overseas, taking its worldwide total to ₹63 Cr in just three days.
Regional Performance
Tamil Nadu: ₹33.75 Cr (biggest contributor)
Karnataka: ₹3.75 Cr
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹3.10 Cr
Kerala: ₹1.40 Cr
Rest of India: ₹0.75 Cr
Occupancy Report (Day 3)
Tamil Nadu: 56.03% overall, with Chennai and Trichy crossing 70%
Telugu states: 19.54% overall, with Vizag and Warangal showing a stronger hold
With ₹63 Cr worldwide in three days, Madharasi has firmly positioned itself as a strong box office performer, driven mainly by Tamil Nadu’s dominance.