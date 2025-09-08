Madharasi Box Office Collection: ₹63 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days | Strong Opening Weekend

Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi is experiencing an impressive run. It raked in ₹36.40 Cr net in India and ₹63 Cr worldwide during its opening weekend.





India Net Collection

Madharasi collected ₹36.40 Cr net in India within its first three days.

Day 1: ₹13.65 Cr

Day 2: ₹12.10 Cr

Day 3: ₹10.65 Cr

Worldwide Gross

The film registered ₹42.75 Cr gross in India and ₹20.25 Cr overseas, taking its worldwide total to ₹63 Cr in just three days.

Regional Performance

Tamil Nadu: ₹33.75 Cr (biggest contributor)

Karnataka: ₹3.75 Cr

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹3.10 Cr

Kerala: ₹1.40 Cr

Rest of India: ₹0.75 Cr

Occupancy Report (Day 3)

Tamil Nadu: 56.03% overall, with Chennai and Trichy crossing 70%

Telugu states: 19.54% overall, with Vizag and Warangal showing a stronger hold

With ₹63 Cr worldwide in three days, Madharasi has firmly positioned itself as a strong box office performer, driven mainly by Tamil Nadu’s dominance.