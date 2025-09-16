Madhav’s ‘Maremma’ birthday glimpses released

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s brother, actor Raghu’s son, young chap Madhav, is making his debut as a hero with the rural rustic movie ‘Maremma’.

This high-octane project is being directed by Manchala Nagaraj. Mayur Reddy Bandaru is producing it as their production number one under the banner of Moksha Arts. The first-look poster, which was released earlier, has already received a wonderful response.

On the occasion of Madhav’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster and glimpses. In the poster, Madhav impresses with his intense and rugged look, while the glimpse shows him entering the Kabaddi court in a powerful avatar. The way he is presented as ferocious is striking, with visuals and background score adding to the impact.

Deepa Balu is playing the female lead opposite Madhav, while Vinod Kumar, Vikas Vashishtha, Dayanand Reddy, and V.S. Rupa Lakshmi are seen in important roles.

Prashanth Ankireddy is handling cinematography, Prashanth R Vihari is composing the music, Dev Rathod is the editor, and Rajkumar Murugesan is the art director.