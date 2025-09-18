Madonna Announces Dance Album for Next Year, Reunites with Warner Records

The pop icon announced on Thursday that in 2026 she will release a Madonna new album 2026. In the same announcement, she shared that she had re-signed with Warner Records nearly 20 years after leaving the label. The singer is calling her return a homecoming of sorts, as her path to worldwide stardom began in 1982 with Warner’s Sire Records, where she spent the first 25 years of her career.

“In the early ’80s I was a struggling artist in New York City with dreams of becoming a star. To sign a Madonna album announcement deal that was only supposed to release three singles, was the furthest thing from my mind at the time. When I did sign that Madonna dance album release, I remember feeling like my world was about to Madonna music comeback—and it did, it really did,” Madonna said in a statement. “Since the very beginning, Madonna Warner Records return has always been a real creative partner and I’m thrilled to be back. I’m so excited about the future and continuing to make music, surprise people and maybe even make a few people uncomfortable, starting conversations that need to be had.”

The as-yet-unnamed new album will be the first new music Madonna has released in seven years. The singer is also reuniting with DJ Stuart Price to make the new record. Price produced Madonna’s critically acclaimed 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, which has long been fan favorite among her back catalog.

“We are thrilled to welcome Madonna back to Warner Records. She is not just an artist—she is the foundation, the game-changer, and a cultural force,” co-chairmen of Warner Records Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck said in a joint statement. “For decades, Madonna has redefined not just the sound of pop but the culture itself with her bold creative spirit and fearlessness. This is the first chapter of important new Madonna new songs as she come full circle, returning to her musical home.”