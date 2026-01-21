‘Mahabharata is a huge responsibility’: Aamir Khan explains delay on dream project

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared fresh insights into his long-cherished dream project — an adaptation of the Indian epic Mahabharata— explaining why the film has not yet gone into full production.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Aamir described Mahabharata as a project of immense cultural significance and said the responsibility of doing justice to the epic is the reason he is taking his time before moving ahead. He emphasised that the story is deeply rooted in Indian consciousness, and getting it wrong could disappoint audiences who have grown up with the scripture and its teachings. “That’s my dream, let’s see if it becomes a reality one day. I really would love to have the opportunity to do that, but it is a big responsibility,” he said, adding that he wants to make Indians proud with the final output.

Aamir noted that Mahabharata holds such an iconic place in Indian and world culture that it demands extraordinary care and sensitivity. He pointed out that while the world has seen large-scale cinematic spectacles like The Lord of the Rings and Avatar, Mahabharata remains unparalleled in its narrative depth and legacy, and making it well is paramount. “I am taking my time because I want to make sure I get it right,” he added.

The actor has previously hinted that the project could even be a defining milestone of his career, with some reports suggesting it might be his final film, though he has not confirmed this outright.

For now, Aamir continues to focus on preparation and careful planning, determined to honour the epic’s legacy rather than rush into production.