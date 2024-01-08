Mahesh Babu fans angry on Thaman for ‘Guntur Kaaram’ trailer’s score and mixing

Superstar Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film, "Guntur Kaaram," helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, is gearing up for a massive release on January 12, 2024. The theatrical trailer, revealed just last night, has ignited considerable excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the full movie after being captivated by their demigod's charismatic mannerisms and dialogue delivery.

While enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the film, a segment of Mahesh Babu's fanbase has voiced discontent regarding the trailer's score and mixing. Numerous complaints emphasize the frustration of unclear dialogues being overshadowed by the background score. Fans are expressing their concerns and calling on Thaman, the music composer, to give closer attention to the re-recording of the main movie, hoping for a more balanced audio experience.

The ensemble cast of "Guntur Kaaram" includes Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Ramya Krishnan, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film boasts tunes composed by Thaman, adding another layer of anticipation to this cinematic extravaganza. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this much-anticipated film on the big screen, hoping for a cinematic experience that lives up to the star power and charisma of Mahesh Babu.