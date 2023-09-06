Live
Mahesh Babu shares his warm wishes to ‘Jawan’
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the highly anticipated film “Jawan” is set to be released worldwide on Thursday, with expectations running high. The Atlee-directed movie has created many records in various regions.
The latest news is that Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media account X to convey his best wishes to the “Jawan” team. He expressed, “It’s time for ‘Jawan’! Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and power are on full display! Wishing the team tremendous success in all markets! I’m eagerly looking forward to watching it with my entire family.”
“Jawan” also boasts a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (cameo), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Gouri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.