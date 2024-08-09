Mahesh Babu turns 49: Namrata calls him ‘Amazing Man’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 49th birthday today, August 9th, and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, marked the occasion with a touching post on social media. Known for blockbuster hits like Businessman, Okkadu, and Murari, Mahesh Babu is celebrating his special day abroad with his family.

Namrata shared her love and admiration in a heartfelt message: "Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday, my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more, @urstrulymahesh."









Having completed 25 years in the industry, Mahesh Babu has consistently delivered memorable performances. Recently, he was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, sporting long hair and a beard, possibly hinting at his look for an upcoming role. While it's unclear whether he’s on vacation with his family or preparing for his next project, fans are eagerly speculating.



The superstar is set to collaborate with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli for his next big project. Mahesh Babu is reportedly entering prep mode, focusing on weight loss for the role. Upon his return, he is expected to attend workshops to further hone his character for the film.

Fans have been flooding social media with birthday wishes, expressing their love and excitement for Mahesh Babu's future endeavors.







