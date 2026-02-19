Mahesh Babu’s classic ‘Athadu’ set for grand re-release

Among all the films in Mahesh Babu’s career, Athadu enjoys a special cult status of its own. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and released in 2005, the film remains one of the most loved Telugu movies even today. Mahesh Babu’s restrained yet powerful performance as Parthu, combined with his stylish dialogue delivery, Brahmanandam’s iconic comedy, and Trivikram’s emotionally rooted storytelling, created a cinematic experience that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Over the years, Athadu has achieved another unique record by becoming one of the most frequently telecast Telugu films on television, cementing its place as a household favorite. Now, as part of Tollywood’s growing re-release trend, the film is all set to return to theatres on the 28th of this month, giving fans a chance to relive the magic on the big screen.

Advance preparations for the re-release are already underway, with bookings opening soon. In the Nizam region, the film will be released by leading production and distribution house Asian Cinemas, while in Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka, the re-release will be handled by Kakinada Talkies.

Despite being telecast countless times on television, audience excitement around the theatrical re-release remains extremely high. Fans of the Ghattamaneni family, along with general movie lovers, are eagerly waiting to experience Athadu once again on the grand 70MM screen, proving that true classics never lose their charm — they only grow stronger with time.