Mahesh Babu's Pokiri Special Show Collection Will Be Donated For A Noble Cause…

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is all set to turn a year older and celebrate his 47th birthday on 9th August, 2022… On this special occasion, his one of the best blockbusters of his career 'Pokiri' is all set to release



A noble gesture from Superstar Fans ♥️ Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh fans have decided to donate the Entire Amount of #POKIRI Special Shows to @MBfoundationorg to help the needy 🙏#SuperFansNobleGesture ❤️‍🔥#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/MC8s55BX48 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 3, 2022

BA Raju team shared this update on their Twitter page… The note reads, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu's Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children's Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation.

We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU...Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon start the shooting for his 28th movie and it is being directed by the ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Presently, Mahesh Babu is enjoying a family vacation in abroad.