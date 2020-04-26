Mahesh Babu's heroine becomes producer for sister

Kriti Sanon is one of the popular heroines in the Indian film industry. Having begun her career as a model, director Sukumar introduced her with the Telugu film 1 nenokkadine. Later, Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Bollywood film industry. Kriti Sanon is one of the top heroines in the Bollywood film industry now. If the buzz is true, Kriti Sanon is planning to launch her production house.

The actress is going to announce the project soon. The buzz is that her sister Nupur Sanon will play the heroine in the film and a young hero from the Bollywood film industry will essay the lead role in the movie.

The actress is in talks with the writers over the project. She may take a decision on the same soon. The official announcement on the movie will come out soon.