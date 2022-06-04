Major Boxoffice: Blockbuster Day 1 Openings for Adavi Seah's film

Hero Adavi Sesh's Major movie has got tremendous openings on its first day. The film has recieved blockbuster openings from everywhere including the film critics and online reviewers. The movie is based on real life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Everyone who watched the film become emotional when coming out from the theatres.

As per the trade pundits, the film collected Rs 15 crore at the box office. At the US box office, the film managed to collect $269,526 from the premieres. The film is expected to collect one million dollar mark soon. This patriotic film is competing with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Kamal Hassan's Vikram. With the triumph of this film, Adavi Sesh and team is cloud nine and he is ready to join Goodachari sequel soon.