Major Movie OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Confirmed

Since its announcement, Adavi Sesh's Major movie has created a lot of buzz among the audience. The film has received blockbuster reviews everywhere and appreciation from the audience who watched the movie. Moreover, the preview shows of the film in the major cities have increased the expectations. Finally, the most awaited film hit the screens today worldwide. After hearing the blockbuster reviews everywhere, everyone is now curious to know its release date on OTT and the digital streaming platform. As per the official sources of information, the film will have its digital release on Netflix, the top OTT streaming platform. The film is expected to release online in July.

Tollywood star hero Mahesh Babu produces this patriotic film under the GMB productions banner. The plot revolves around the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Moreover, the tickets for the Major film were kept low.