Makers' confidence raising expectations on 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the movie "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", a period action drama helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film has the gorgeous beauty Nidhhi Aggerwal playing the leading lady. Today makers posted a message on their profiles that raised fans' expectations. They stated that the shoot has been going on a brisk pace in RFC, Hyderabad, since the first week of October, along with Pawan Kalyan and nine hundred other cast and crew. They further mentioned that they are highly confident about the film and added that the film would be a milestone that will be celebrated by one and all around the globe. The makers also posted a few working stills of Pawan Kalyan and director Krish. They wrote that any work of quality cinema with historic significance requires meticulous detailing and immense effort from everyone. Keeravani is scoring the music, and A Dayakar Rao is bankrolling the film.