Malaika Arora opens up about emotional journey after breakup with Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora has candidly spoken about her emotional experience following her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, offering insight into how she has navigated life after the end of their long-term relationship.

In a recent appearance on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika reflected on the natural emotional phases that accompany the end of a romantic relationship, saying that feelings such as anger, hurt and disappointment are part of the healing process that everyone goes through. She explained that these emotions exist at particular stages but become easier to manage as time passes, acknowledging that “time heals all.”

Malaika, who was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for six years before they parted ways in 2024, also emphasised that despite the breakup, Arjun remains an important and integral part of her life. She chose not to delve into specific details about their current dynamic, noting that enough has already been written about their past and that she prefers to maintain a level of privacy about her personal life.

Addressing the relentless media scrutiny and speculation about her dating life — including recent rumours linking her to a “mystery man” — Malaika said that people often jump to conclusions whenever she is spotted with someone new, regardless of the true nature of the relationship. She dismissed such rumours, saying that there is no point in fuelling baseless chatter and that public fascination with celebrity relationships can sometimes feel intrusive.

The 52-year-old star underscored that her identity and happiness extend beyond her past relationships and that she is focused on personal growth, pursuing what brings her joy, and maintaining a balanced life away from constant tabloid attention.

Malaika Arora continues to be a prominent figure in entertainment, known not only for her performances on screen but also for her honest reflections on life, love and resilience.