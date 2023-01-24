Malavika Mohanan Anticipates 'Pathaan' Release, Notes Long Hiatus of Shah Rukh Khan's On-Screen Appearances

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated action film "Pathaan" is set to hit theaters on January 25th, and the excitement is palpable among fans. Actress Malavika Mohanan, a self-proclaimed fan of the Bollywood superstar, recently expressed her excitement for the film in an interview with the media. She mentioned that it has been four years since the audience last saw Khan on screen and she is eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screens. Furthermore, she revealed that she is a big fan of Khan and never misses his films.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan is also set to make a comeback in Mollywood with the upcoming film "Christy". "Pathaan" is expected to revive Bollywood and bring back Shah Rukh Khan to stardom as the actor hasn't had a blockbuster hit in recent years. In the film, Khan plays the role of a RAW field agent named "Pathaan" while John Abraham portrays as an antagonist. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Anand's previous film "War" was a box office success.