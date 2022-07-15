Malayalam Actor And Filmmaker Pratap Pothen Passes Away

Popular Malayalam actor cum filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away at the age of 70. He was found dead in his apartment on Friday morning and according to the reports he used to live alone in his flat Kilpauk, Chennai. Young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the news and dropped a post on his Twitter page…



Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. 💔#PrathapPothen pic.twitter.com/bJcKNWpWgP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 15, 2022

He shared the image of Pratap Pothen and wrote, "Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. #PrathapPothen".

Prathap Pothen sir.. Why? 💔 Thank you for being my friend, well-wisher who always wanted me to succeed. Will miss you forever. Rest in peace. #PrathapPothen pic.twitter.com/sokABDwydt — Parvati (@paro_nair) July 15, 2022

Parvati Nair also is shocked by the sudden demise of Pratap Pothen and shared her grief on Twitter… "Prathap Pothen sir.. Why? Thank you for being my friend, well-wisher who always wanted me to succeed. Will miss you forever. Rest in peace. #PrathapPothen".

Pratap acted in more than 100 films including Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Malayalam film industry. He made his debut with Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam and some of his popular movies are Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam. Films like Moodupani (1980), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Nenjathai Killathe (1980), Panneer Pushpangal (1981).

Coming to his direction department, he made his debut as a filmmaker with Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985 and bagged a National award for this movie too. He helmed three projects as a director in Malayalam Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi which starred Mohanlal, Sivaji and Ganeshan.

His last movie was Mammootty's CBI 5: The Brain and he also shared the screen space with Mohanlal in the upcoming movie Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Speaking about his personal life, he married ace actress Raadhika in 1985 but they got separated in 1986 itself. Then he tied a knot with Amala Sathyanath in 1990 and they were blessed with a daughter Keya in 1991. But he also got separated with his second wife in 2012 after staying together for 22 long years.