Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away at the Age of 76

Renowned Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a football tournament in Wandoor, Malappuram district of Kerala where he was serving as the chief guest. Although he was admitted to a hospital in Wandoor, he was later moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The 76-year-old actor was reportedly in stable condition and responding to treatment, but he suffered a cardiac arrest followed by a hemorrhage and passed away.

Mamukkoya was actively involved in theater from an early age before transitioning to films with his debut in Anyarude Bhoomi (1979). His first prominent role came in Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986) directed by Sibi Malayil, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. He gained immense popularity as he continued to work with director Sathyan Anthikad and played the character of Gafoor in Nadodikattu (1987). He appeared in several popular Malayalam films including Ramji Rao Speaking, Vadakku Nokkiyanthram, Thalayanamanthram, Sandesham, and His Highness Abdulla.

Apart from his film career, Mamukkoya also had a keen interest in literature and theater. He was known for his strong opinions on religion and politics. He won the Kerala State Award for the films 2004 Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam.

The veteran actor was recently seen in the Malayalam films Payali, Theerpu, and Peace, and also played a role in the Tamil film Cobra starring Vikram. His notable films include Minnal Murali, Ustad Hotel, and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.