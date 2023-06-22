Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko confirms his presence in ‘Devera’

There is a strong buzz surrounding NTR’s upcoming film, “Devara.” It continues to grow much stronger with each passing day. The release of the film’s first look on NTR’s birthday garnered immense praise and generated excitement among fans.



The latest buzz in the film circles reveals that prominent Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play a significant role in “Devara.” The film unit did not share anything about it yet. Shine Tom Chacko himself confirmed his involvement in “Devara” by sharing the film’s poster on his Instagram stories, thereby exciting fans and followers.

Before his role in Devara, Shine Tom Chacko gained popularity in Telugu cinema after portraying a villain in Nani’s blockbuster film “Dasara.” His next project, ‘Rangabali,’ starring Naga Shaurya, will be released on July 7th.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Janhvi Kapoor will be debuting in Telugu with the film. Janhvi is set to portray the role of a village belle in this action drama. The film boasts an impressive cast, with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has been entrusted with composing the music for “Devara.”