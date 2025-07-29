‘Mallika Gandha’ celebrates love and music

Celebrate love and music together – the magical first single ‘Mallika Gandha’ from Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, S Thaman, Neeraja Kona, TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and People Media Factory’s ‘Telusu Kada’ is out now.

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s romantic drama ‘Telusu Kada’, directed by popular stylist Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Thaman S composed the music for the movie, and the makers have begun musical promotions by unveiling the first single – ‘Mallika Gandha.’

‘Mallika Gandha’ is more than just a romantic track. It’s an immersive experience where melody, visuals, and emotion blend seamlessly. Thaman S’s composition is masterful, weaving traditional Indian instruments like the tanpura and flute into a modern soundscape. The music rises and falls like the emotions of love, leading to a powerful and touching high point. Sid Sriram’s vocals elevate the track with his signature blend of vulnerability and intensity, perfectly capturing the nuanced emotions of the song. He navigates the melody with effortless grace, his expressions conveying every ounce of passion and tenderness.

Director Neeraja Kona and cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS create a romantic world filled with warmth, intimacy, and cinematic elegance. From misty, dream-like frames to vibrant dance sequences, every moment feels purposeful and poetic.

What truly anchors the song is the chemistry between Siddu Jonnalagadda and Raashi Khanna. Their natural ease and emotional connection light up the screen, giving authenticity to every romantic beat. Whether in soft, intimate scenes or playful dance moments, their performances breathe life into the lyrics and melody. ‘Mallika Gandha’ stands out as a heartfelt celebration of love and music—both seen and felt.

Srinidhi Shetty is the other leading lady in the movie, which also features Viva Harsha in a significant role. The editing is handled by National Award-winner Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Sheetal Sharma is in charge of costumes.

‘Telusu Kada’ is scheduled for release on October 17th, during the Diwali festival.