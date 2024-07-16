Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal share screen in anthology series ‘Manorathangal’

Fans of Indian cinema are in for a monumental treat this monsoon season as acting legends Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal come together for the highly anticipated Malayalam anthology series, Manorathangal. The film’s trailer, recently unveiled, has already created a buzz among cinephiles.

Manorathangal is an adaptation of a collection of short stories penned by the renowned Malayalam author and filmmaker, MT Vasudevan Nair. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan serves as the showrunner for this nine-part anthology series, bringing together a stellar ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, Biju Menon, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Nadiya, and Aparna Balamurali, among other prominent Malayalam and Tamil actors.

The trailer begins with Kamal Haasan speaking in Malayalam, paying tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair’s literary legacy. Each segment of the series offers a unique storyline, showcasing a diverse range of actors in never-before-seen roles. Eight distinguished directors, including Priyadarshan and Santhosh Sivan, have helmed this prestigious project, promising a rich tapestry of storytelling and cinematic excellence.

Manorathangal is set to premiere soon on ZEE5, bringing together the best of Malayalam cinema in an extraordinary anthology series. The collaboration of such legendary actors and filmmakers has set high expectations, making it a must-watch for fans and lovers of quality cinema.