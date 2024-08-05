Live
- Paris Olympics: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya in quarters with 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova
- Democracy has taken deep roots in J&K in last 5 years: L-G
- Swachh Rally and Essay Competitions helds at Aiza Municipality
- Manish Sisodia's bail pleas: Rs 100 crore demanded, ED and CBI tell SC
- Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling module; arrest one
- Mumbai airport launches Aviation Security Culture Week celebrations
- UP Madarsa Act: Supreme Court fixes final hearing for August 13
- Eknath Shinde tours flood-ravaged Pune, assures all help to victims
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen misses out on historic bronze with defeat to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia
- New guidelines urge doctors to add yoga to manage patients with high BP, diabetes
Just In
Man of Masses NTR, ''Devara'' Second Single "Chuttamalle" is out now
Devara, starring man of masses NTR, has been progressing with full force. Directed by the masterful Koratala Siva, this movie promises to be a global spectacle.
Devara, starring man of masses NTR, has been progressing with full force. Directed by the masterful Koratala Siva, this movie promises to be a global spectacle. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.
The filmmakers recently kicked off the musical promotions with a hit first track, "Fear Song," which has created a sensation across all platforms. Fans are already excited about the sizzling chemistry between NTR and Janhvi Kapoor on screen. Today, the second single from Devara, titled “Chuttamalle,” was unveiled, treating fans to a visual and auditory delight. The song features NTR in a stylish avatar and Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning look. The duo has certainly set the internet on fire with their steamy dance moves.
The song begins with Janhvi Kapoor expressing her feelings through the magical lyrics written by Ramajogayya Sastry. Their on-screen romance looks breathtaking, making it an absolute delight for fans to watch their sizzling chemistry in this sensuous track. The steamy moments, Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous avatar, and NTR's dance moves on the beach shores, choreographed by Bosco Martis, are both simple and stunning.
“Chuttamalle” is poised to be the sensuous melody of the year. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and with Shilpa Rao's vocals, this romantic track has been elevated to the next level.
This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, "Devara: Part 1," on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. NTR plays the title role in "Devara," with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R. Rathnavelu is acting as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer.