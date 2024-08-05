Man of Masses NTR, ''Devara'' Second Single "Chuttamalle" is out now

Devara, starring man of masses NTR, has been progressing with full force. Directed by the masterful Koratala Siva, this movie promises to be a global spectacle. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.



The filmmakers recently kicked off the musical promotions with a hit first track, "Fear Song," which has created a sensation across all platforms. Fans are already excited about the sizzling chemistry between NTR and Janhvi Kapoor on screen. Today, the second single from Devara, titled “Chuttamalle,” was unveiled, treating fans to a visual and auditory delight. The song features NTR in a stylish avatar and Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning look. The duo has certainly set the internet on fire with their steamy dance moves.

The song begins with Janhvi Kapoor expressing her feelings through the magical lyrics written by Ramajogayya Sastry. Their on-screen romance looks breathtaking, making it an absolute delight for fans to watch their sizzling chemistry in this sensuous track. The steamy moments, Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous avatar, and NTR's dance moves on the beach shores, choreographed by Bosco Martis, are both simple and stunning.

“Chuttamalle” is poised to be the sensuous melody of the year. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and with Shilpa Rao's vocals, this romantic track has been elevated to the next level.

This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, "Devara: Part 1," on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. NTR plays the title role in "Devara," with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R. Rathnavelu is acting as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer.







