Manchu Manoj Praises Brother Vishnu’s Performance in Kannappa

Manchu Vishnu’s new movie Kannappa is receiving positive reviews. His brother, Manchu Manoj, watched the film in IMAX and praised Vishnu’s acting, especially in the climax.
Manchu Vishnu’s new movie Kannappa is out now, with Vishnu playing the lead role. The film is receiving a lot of positive responses from the audience.
On June 27, Vishnu’s brother, Manchu Manoj, watched Kannappa in an IMAX theatre and praised the movie. He said the film is very good and believes it will be the next big hit after Prabhas. Manoj was impressed by Vishnu’s performance, especially in the climax.
Manoj also complimented their father, Mohan Babu, for his amazing acting in the movie. He hopes the film becomes a big blockbuster and wishes the team great success, saying he will watch the movie again to catch the part he missed.
