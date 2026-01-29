Maniesh Paul’s anniversary message for wife Sanyukta wins hearts

Mumbai: Actor and television host Maniesh Paul marked 19 years of marital bliss with wife Sanyukta Paul on Thursday, promising that his playful habit of irritating her will never change.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a romantic picture of the couple along with two videos capturing them walking together. Expressing his love and gratitude, the actor penned an emotional note reflecting on their journey together over the years.

“Happy anniversary @sanyuktap… 19 years flew by… Life will be easy… Life will be tough… It will be smooth… It will be rough… For me to get back to the best of me your standing by me is enough… I love you,” he wrote. Ending the post on a light-hearted note, Maniesh added, “P.S: but I will irritate you forever… that won’t change.”

Maniesh and Sanyukta share a long-standing love story, having met during their school days. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to two children—a daughter born in 2011 and a son, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Earlier this month, on January 9, Maniesh also penned a heartfelt message for his daughter as she celebrated her 15th birthday. Calling her his “heart”, the actor shared a series of pictures with her and expressed his wish that they always continue to laugh at their inside jokes.

“And in no time you are 15!!! To my heart, wish you a very Happy Birthday. May we always keep laughing at our stupid jokes which only we understand. I love you to the moon and back,” he wrote.

On the professional front, Maniesh Paul was recently seen in filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Produced by Karan Johar, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.