Manisha Koirala warns newcomers against entering film industry for ‘Fluff’

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala, who recently made a remarkable comeback with the OTT series Heeramandi, has some candid advice for newcomers in the entertainment industry. Speaking on the sidelines of a media event, Koirala emphasized that entering the industry for superficial reasons like glamour and money is misguided.





"I have always said it, don’t go for the fluff," Koirala advised. "If you really passionately love acting, love cinema, love any technical aspect of it, just go for it. No matter what hurdles you might face, you will sail through because you love what you do. But if you are going for the fluff, then your focus is never on what you are doing, but on the glamour, money, and other stuff. Fluff is the by-product of the profession you have chosen out of love and passion."



Koirala's comments come at a time when the allure of fame and fortune often overshadows the dedication and hard work required to succeed in the entertainment industry. She stressed the importance of genuine passion and commitment, warning that those who prioritize superficial gains are likely to be disappointed.

Reflecting on her own career, Koirala expressed her delight at working on Heeramandi and collaborating with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was phenomenal. He is a master of his craft, and the level of passion and commitment he has inspires everyone around him," she said.

Koirala also shared her personal journey back to acting, revealing that she was "happily gardening in Nepal" when the offer for Heeramandi came her way. "I just jumped on it," she said. "It has been such a beautiful experience working with SLB and talented co-stars."

While details about the upcoming second season of Heeramandi remain under wraps, Koirala spoke highly of the first season and her time working with Bhansali. "For me, working with him was so timely because I have reached a stage where something needs to drive me passionately, demand commitment from me, then only I will do it."

Koirala's return to the screen with Heeramandi has been met with critical acclaim, and her words of wisdom serve as a poignant reminder for aspiring actors to pursue their craft with genuine love and dedication.