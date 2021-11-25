Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea Teaser 2: Mohanlal's Intense Fight Sequence Raises The Goosebumps

The upcoming Malayalam film industry's magnum opus 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' movie has already bagged three National Awards Best in the Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design categories before its release itself! Mollywood's superstar Mohanlal is essaying the titular role in this Priyadarshan's period war drama film. Off late, the makers unveiled the second teaser from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher with the awesome fight sequences!

Mohanlal shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

This teaser makes us go aww even without having a single dialogue. It is completely a visual wonder and showcased Mohanlal in warrior attire. He is seen in the war zone while Keerthy Suresh also holds the nerves with her amazing royal attire. Along with the teaser, the makers also unveiled the release date of this movie.

Mohanlal also shared another beautiful glimpse of Kalyani Priyadarshan from the movie and made the day of all his fans…

In this motion promo, Kalyani and Pranav looked awesome in the royal attires and that too in the royal appeals!

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea movie is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments banners. This movie has Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent and Ashok Selvan in the prominent roles.

Speaking about the plot, it is a periodic movie that takes us back to the 1502 and 1600 eras. This movie showcases the important life events of the rebellious naval chief, Mohammad Ali Marakkar a.k.a. Kunjali Marakkar IV. He is the first Indian Naval Commander and Indian freedom fighter who fought with the Portuguese for his motherland. His powerful strategies and war techniques made him win 16 battles. With this, he prevented the Portuguese to enter the Malabar Coast for more than 90 years.

This movie will hit the big screens on 2nd December, 2021 in the theatres! It is made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crores!