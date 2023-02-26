March Calendar: Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms Of Next Month

It's already March… The exam season is all set to begin with loads and loads of tension! Thus, there are big releases in this month except for Tollywood's young actor Nani's Dasara and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But the popular OTT platforms are ready to entertain movie buffs with their new and exciting releases.



So we have listed down the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms for our readers… Take a look and lock the dates to enjoy them along with your family!

Tollywood Movies

1. Bedurulanka 2012

Release Date: 22nd March, 2023

Star Cast: Neha Shetty, Karthikeya, Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni

Director: Clax

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

2. CSI Sanatan

Release Date: 10th March, 2023

Star Cast: Aadi Sai Kumar, Misha Narang, Tarak Ponnappa, Nandini Rai, Vasanthi Krishnan, and Ali Reza

Director: Sivashankar Dev

Genre: Action thriller

3. Dasara

Release Date: 30th March, 2023

Star Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar and Shamna Kasim

Director: Srikanth Odela

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier released teaser, it introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

Bollywood Movies

1. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Release Date: 17th March, 2023

Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh

Director: Ashima Chibber

Genre: Family drama based on true incidents

Going with the trailer, it first showcases Rani Mukerji and her husband Anirban leading a happy life along with their children in Norway as they are relocated to this new place due to Anirban's job. But all of a sudden Norway's childcare officers take away their children leaving them in shock. But the twist unfolds when it is shown that the couple are making their children depend on parents by feeding them, making them sleep along with them and raising their voice when they do small mischiefs. These acts are common in India, but in Norway children should be raised independent from their childhood itself. Rani fights for her children and also tries to tell government that children are raised in the same manner in India. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Rani wins the custody of her children… It is a complete emotional story made basing true incidents.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Release Date: 7th or 8th March, 2023

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza Mishra

Director: Luv Ranjan

Genre: Romantic love tale

The trailer showcases a glimpse of playboy Ranbir. He then starts flirting with Shraddha Kapoor but slowly falls in love with her. But the twist in the tale is, Shraddha actually wants a break-up and doesn't want to hold the blame. So, she moves close to Ranbir's family and then ditches him. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Ranbir will take his revenge on Shraddha… The trailer is all entertaining and filled with hilarious sequences.

3. Gulmohar

Release Date: 3rd March, 2023

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Simran and Manoj Bajpayee

Director: Rahul V. Chittella

Genre: Family Drama

It is a complete story of Batra family who are all set to relocate to new city. The movie showcases the bonding of the family and their small misunderstandings and their love towards the old house as they are all set to leave it in four days!

Now, let us check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

1. Netflix

Coming Soon

Movies

• Furies, 2023 (Drama)

• TV Series

• Agent Elvis (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

• I Am Georgina (Season 2), 2023 (Reality)

March 1 Releases

Movies

• Tonight You're Sleeping with Me, 2023 (Drama)

• Big Daddy, 1999 (Comedy)

• Burlesque, 2010 (Musical)

• Easy A, 2010 (Comedy)

• The Hangover, 2009 (Comedy)

• The Hangover: Part II, 2011 (Comedy)

• The Hangover: Part III, 2013 (Comedy)

• Little Angel: Volume 2, 2022 (Family)

• Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (Comedy)

• National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978 (Comedy)

• Open Season, 2006 (Family)

• Open Season 2, 2008 (Family)

• Out of Africa, 1985 (Drama)

• Rango, 2011 (Family)

• Seven Years in Tibet, 1997 (Drama)

• Sleepless in Seattle, 1993 (Drama)

• Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, 2002 (Family)

• The Other Boleyn Girl, 2008 (Drama)

• TV Series

• Cheat (Season 1), 2023 (Reality)

• Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2), 2018 (Reality)

• Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2), 2022 (Drama)

March 2 Releases

Movies

• Karate Sheep, 2023 (Family)

• This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (Drama)

TV Series

• Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2), 2023 (Comedy)

• Masameer County (Season 2), 2021 (Comedy)

• Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Season 1), 2023 (Documentary)

• Sex/Life (Season 2), 2021 (Drama)

March 3 Releases

Movies

• Love at First Kiss, 2023 (Comedy)

• Split the Root, 2022 (Documentary)

TV Series

• Next in Fashion (Season 2), 2020 (Reality)

March 4 Releases

Movies

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, 2023 (Comedy)

TV Series

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

March 6 Releases

TV Series

Ridley Jones (Season 5), 2023 (Family)

March 7 Releases

Movies

World War Z, 2013 (Drama)

March 8 Releases

Movies

• Faraway, 2023 (Comedy)

• MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, 2023 (Documentary)

March 9 Releases

TV Series

You: Part 2 (Season 4), 2023 (Drama)

March 10 Releases

Movies

• Have a Nice Day!, 2023 (Drama)

• Luther: The Fallen Sun, 2023 (Drama)

TV Series

• The Glory Part 2 (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Outlast (Season 1), 2023 (Reality)

• Rana Naldu (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• 10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2 (Fitness)

• 20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2 (Fitness)

• 30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2 (Fitness)

• Abs & Core: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2 (Fitness)

• Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Fitness for Runners: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• High-Intensity Training: Volume 2 (Fitness)

• Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Lower-Body Workouts: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Upper-Body Workouts: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Yoga: Volume 1 (Fitness)

• Yoga with Xochilt: Volume 1 (Fitness)

March 14 Releases

Movies

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle, 2023 (Comedy)

TV Series

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

March 15 Releases

Movies

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

The Law of the Jungle (Season 1), 2023 (Reality)

March 16 Releases

Movies

• The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004 (Action)

• Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (Action)

• Pitch Black, 2000 (Action)

• Riddick, 2013 (Action)

• Still Time, 2023 (Romance)

TV Series

Shadow and Bone (Season 2), 2023 (Fantasy)

March 17 Releases

Movies

• In His Shadow, 2023 (Drama)

• The Magician's Elephant, 2023 (Family)

• Noise, 2023 (Drama)

TV Series

• Dance 100 (Season 1), 2023 (Reality)

• Maestro in Blue (Season 2), 2023 (Drama)

• Sky High: The Series (Season 2), 2023 (Drama)

March 20 Releases

Movies

Carol, 2015 (Drama)

TV Series

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 7), 2023 (Family)

March 21 Releases

Movies

We Lost Our Human, 2023 (Family)

March 22 Releases

Movies

Waco: American Apocalypse, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

• Invisible City (Season 2), 2023 (Drama)

• The Kingdom (Season 2), 2023 (Drama)

March 23 Releases

Movies

Johnny, 2023 (Drama)

TV Series

The Night Agent (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

March 24 Releases

Movies

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, 2023 (Drama)

TV Series

Love Is Blind (Season 4), 2023 (Reality)

March 25 Releases

Movies

Mae Martin: SAP, 2023 (Comedy)

TV Series

InuYasha (Seasons 4-5), 2002-2003 (Animation)

March 29 Releases

Movies

Emergency: NYC, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

• Unseen (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Wellmania (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

March 30 Releases

Movies

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

• From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, 2023 (Drama)

• Unstable, 2023 (Comedy)

March 31 Releases

Movies

• Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (Comedy)

• Kill Boksoon, 2023 (Action)

• Murder Mystery 2, 2023 (Comedy)

TV Series

• Copycat Killer (Season 1), 2023 (Suspense)

• Henry Danger (Seasons 4-5), 2023 (Action)

• Love Is Blind (Season 4), 2023 (Reality)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2), 2003 (Family)

Everything leaving Netflix in March

March 5

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

March 16

• Lee Daniels' The Butler

• Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

March 18

Instant Hotel: Season 2

March 24

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

March 25

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

March 31

• 30 Minutes or Less

• Brokeback Mountain

Amazon Prime Video

March 1

Series

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

Movies

• 12 Angry Men (1957)

• A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

• Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

• American Gangster (2007)

• Barbershop (2002)

• Barefoot in the Park (1967)

• Being John Malkovich (1999)

• Big Daddy (1999)

• Capote (2006)

• Carrie (1976)

• Carrie (2013)

• Cinderella Man (2005)

• Cloverfield (2008)

• Contraband (2012)

• Courageous (2011)

• Creed (2015)

• Creed II (2018)

• Dazed and Confused (1993)

• Detroit (2017)

• Duck Soup (1933)

• Elizabeth (1999)

• Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

• Eye for an Eye (1996)

• Flesh and Bone (1993)

• Good Will Hunting (1998)

• Imagine That (2009)

• Internal Affairs (1990)

• Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

• Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

• Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

• Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

• Lost in Translation (2003)

• Margin Call (2011)

• Midnight Cowboy (1969)

• Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

• Nerve (2016)

• Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

• Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

• Ordinary People (1980)

• Paths of Glory (1957)

• Pulp Fiction (1994)

• RBG (2018)

• Red River (1948)

• Rocky (1976)

• Rocky Balboa (2006)

• Rocky II (1979)

• Rocky III (1982)

• Rocky IV (1985)

• Rocky V (1990)

• Sahara (2005)

• Scent of a Woman (1993)

• Shine A Light (2008)

• Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

• Street Smart (1987)

• Super 8 (2011)

• The Apartment (1960)

• The Babysitter (1995)

• The Dead Zone (1983)

• The Defiant Ones (1958)

• The Expendables 2 (2012)

• The Expendables 3 (2014)

• The Frozen Ground (2013)

• The Hunted (2003)

• The Hunter (1980)

• The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

• The Machinist (2004)

• The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

• The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales

• Movie (2008)

• The Presidio (1988)

• The Virgin Suicides (2000)

• Unlocked (2017)

• Vanilla Sky (2001)

• Vanity Fair (2004)

• VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

• VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

• VeggieTales: Noah's Ark (2017)

• VeggieTales: 'Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

• Witness For the Protection (1958)

• Your Highness (2011)

March 3

Series

*Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

*The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

March 6

Movies

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

Movies

• Secret Headquarters (2022)

• The Silent Twins (2022)

• The Visitor (2022)

March 10

Movies

• Jackass Forever (2022)

• This Is Christmas (2022)

March 11

Series

La Guzman S1 (2019)

March 12

Movies

Men, Women & Children (2014)

March 14

Movies

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

March 17

Series

*Angel Flight (2023)

*Class of '07 (2023)

*Dom (2023)

*Swarm (2023)

Movies

Boy and the World (2014)

March 21

Movies

Nope (2022)

March 22

Movies

Sanandresito (2012)

March 24

Series

*Reggie (2023)

Movies

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 28

Movies

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

March 29

Movies

• American Renegades (2018)

• Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

Series

*The Power (2023)

Boss S1-2 (2011)

Movies

• But I'm a Cheerleader (2000)

• Enemies Closer (2014)

• Siberia (2021)

• Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

• Zeros and Ones (2021)

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 1st, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 3

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 – 10 Episodes

• Alaska Daily Episode 5

• Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11

• Black Narcissus

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 9

• Empire Of Light

• Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)

• Going Fur Gold (S1)

• Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 6

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 211 "Metamorphosis"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian Season 3; Episode 1

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 5

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3rd, 2023:

• Dino Death Match

• Finding Michael

• The Next Mega Tsunami

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8th, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 4

• Africa's Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)

• Alaska Daily Episode 6

• Big Sky Season 3 Episode 12

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 10

• Chibiverse Season 1

• Good Trouble – Season 4 – Episode 9

• Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 7

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• M Power

• Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 212 "The Outpost"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episode 2

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 6

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 10th, 2023:

• Chang Can Dunk

• UnPrisoned

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 14th, 2023:

NHL Big City Greens

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 15th, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 5

• Alaska Daily Episode 7

• Big Sky Season 3 Episode 13

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 11

• Doogie Howser, M.D – Seasons 1 – 4

• Engineering Connections (S1, S2)

• Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)

• Good Trouble – Season 4 – Episode 9

• Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 8

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• Kiff

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 213 "Pabu"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episode 3

• Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 7

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 17th, 2023:

• Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

• Boston Strangler

• Hippo VS. Croc

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 22nd, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 6

• Arrested Development – Seasons 1 – 3

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 12

• Good Trouble – Season 4 – Episode 9

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• How to Win at Everything (S1)

• Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 214 "Tipping Point"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episode 4

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 8

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 24th, 2023:

• Up Here

• Witness Disaster

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 25th, 2023:

• Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

• Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29th, 2023:

• 9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 4 – Episode 7

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 13

• Crimes Against Nature (S2)

• Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

• Good Trouble – Season 4 – Episode 10

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – New Episode

• Incredibly Small World (S1)

• Kindred

• NCIS – Hawaii – Season 2 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 215 "The Summit" & Episode 216 "Plan 99"

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Great North – Season 3 – New Episode

• The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episode 5

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 – Episode 9

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 31st, 2023:

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2

• Prom Pact

• Worst Weather Ever?

So guys, enjoy watching these movies and shows and also give a best start to the summer season…