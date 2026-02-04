‘Maremma’ teaser out; Ravi Teja’s nephew Maadhav impresses

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s younger brother Raghu’s son, Maadhav, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Maremma. Directed by debutant Manchala Nagaraj and produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under the Moksha Arts banner, the film is a rural action drama rooted in folklore and belief. The makers unveiled the teaser on Monday, giving audiences a glimpse into its intense world.

Set in a remote village in Telangana, Maremma revolves around a mysterious illness that begins to claim both villagers and their livestock, plunging the community into fear. In search of divine relief, the villagers turn to Maremma Thalli, praying at her temple for protection. The sacred bull, considered the goddess’s earthly manifestation, is placed under the care of the protagonist. However, its sudden disappearance one morning deepens the sense of dread and sets off a chain of dramatic events.

Director Manchala Nagaraj has drawn inspiration from real-life incidents, presenting the narrative in a grounded yet gripping manner. Maadhav makes a confident first impression with his rugged appearance and earnest performance. Senior actor Vinod Kumar plays a key role, while Deepa Balu appears as the female lead.

The film also benefits from the cohesive work of cinematographer Prasanth Ankireddy and music director Prasanth R Vihari, who elevate the mood and tension. With solid production values, the teaser leaves a positive impression ahead of the film’s theatrical release.