‘Marrichettu Kinda Manollu’ gets a grand launch

The much-awaited film Marrichettu Kinda Manollu was officially launched with a vibrant pooja ceremony at Sarathi Studios under the banner of Sri Naarasimha Chitralaya. Directed by Naresh Varma Mudham, the film stars Promod Deva, Ranadeer, Keerthana Swargam, and Muskaan Rajender in the lead roles. The ceremony was graced by several industry veterans and prominent personalities, including senior actor Babu Mohan, who gave the first clap, and artist Nag Mahesh, who switched on the camera.

Actor Babu Mohan, who is also part of the film, expressed his confidence in the project, saying, "The banner, title, and director—all are powerful assets for this film. Sri Naarasimha Chitralaya signifies strength and positivity, and Marrichettu Kinda Manollu is an excellent title. I believe this film will be a big hit, and I wish the entire team the best."

Director Naresh Varma Mudham shared his excitement, stating, "This movie has an engaging subject that will entertain everyone. The title has already received a positive response, and even before the launch, the film has created a buzz among the audience. I hope everyone supports and encourages this project."

Co-Producer Akula Rishendra Narasayya highlighted the film's relevance, saying, "The story provides guidance to the youth. My son, Promod Deva, is debuting as one of the heroes, and we are grateful for the support from all our esteemed guests."

Co-Producer Bisu Chander Goud further added, "The film revolves around the concept of a banyan tree, which holds sentimental value for many. It’s a subject that has the potential to become a landmark film."

The film’s heroes, Promod Deva and Ranadeer, expressed their excitement about the project, with Promod stating, "It’s a unique opportunity to be part of this film, and we aim to fulfill our parents' dreams with this project." Heroines Keerthana Swargam and Muskaan Rajender also shared their gratitude for being a part of the film, acknowledging the potential of the project to elevate their careers.

As the film progresses through production, the excitement surrounding Marrichettu Kinda Manollu continues to grow, with hopes for its success in the coming months.